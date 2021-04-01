Shreveport Downtown Airport awarded $5M improvement grant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Downtown Airport has been awarded a $5 million improvement grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the FAA will award more than $627.7 million in infrastructure and safety projects through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program.

The Shreveport Downtown Airport will receive $5,143,712 to rehabilitate the runway. The Texarkana Regional Airport will also receive $5,960,000 to reconstruct the terminal buildling.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, “Airports serve as a lifeline for communities across the nation. Modernizing our infrastructure in a way that creates jobs, ensures safety, combats climate change, and fosters equity is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. These Airport Improvement grants will help airports across the country better serve their communities.”

AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports. Today’s grant announcement includes 449 grants to 390 airports in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the Federated States of Micronesia.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said, “These grants are an investment in safety and continued innovation. Every airport in every community plays a vital role in our air transportation system.”

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airport recipients is maintained on the FAA website.