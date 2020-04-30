Shreveport Downtown Airport receives major federal grant

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Downtown Airport has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Department of Transportation.

According to the Shreveport Airport Authority, the money will go toward repairing the primary runway.

SAA’s Director of Airports Wade Davis said, “We are very thankful to Congressman Mike Johnson for his leadership and dedication in getting this money for the Downtown Airport. On behalf of the Airport Authority, we greatly appreciate this grant.”

