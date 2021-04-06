Shreveport Environmental Court hopes to help clean up city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Only in its second week, Shreveport Environmental Court was set up to bypass city court where property issues can take longer to resolve.

The cases are brought by property standards and citizens are given a date to appear and defend themselves.

“We just want to beautify our city, people are tired of driving around and see trash seeing broken down cars on streets,” said Court Administrative Hearing Officer Shanerika Flemings.

“That makes property values go down and people just don’t want to see it. “

Flemings says many fines were issued today and some citizens were not happy to appear, but she also says two cases were dropped because citizens had corrected the problem before their court date.

If you want to see what environmental court is all about you can watch on the City of Shreveport’s Facebook page or on Xfinity community channel 6 on Shreveport cable.