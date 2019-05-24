Shreveport event recognizes real reason for Memorial Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local group is working to ensure the real reason for the Memorial Day holiday is remembered.

For people who’ve served in the armed forces, Memorial Day is about more than a three-day weekend.

“It’s dignity, it’s respect, it’s honor,” said Kenneth Epperson Sr., chairman of the Veterans Celebration Committee.

It’s a chance to honor those who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

“There would be no city of Shreveport, no Caddo Parish,” said Epperson. “No police department, no fire department, no government, no Washington D.C., were it not for our veterans.”

The Veterans Celebration Committee is celebrating those who fought for our freedoms. Family and friends with photos of their loved ones who’ve passed, to put a face on the holiday.

“Just keep their memory alive and honor those that are still here with us,” said Birdie Byrd, who attended the event in honor of service members in her family.

“It’s just nice to come out and recognize those that have fallen,” said Wilma Draughn-Davis, an Army veteran.

Attendees making sure those who have fallen are not forgotten.

“As you spend this weekend at home barbecuing, just take a moment and a silent prayer or give a word of thanks to those veterans that made all this possible,” said Draughn-Davis.

Based on the community’s response, organizers said they are hoping to make this an annual event.

