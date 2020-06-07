Shreveport faith community to hold unity, prayer rally at historic church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Members of Shreveport’s faith community are set to hold a unity and prayer rally Sunday afternoon.

The rally will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Old Galilee Baptist Church on Williamson Street and continue with a march to Little Union Baptist Church in Milam Street, where a prayer rally will be held at 2 p.m.

Both churches are historic landmarks that played key roles in the birth of the civil rights movement in Shreveport. A young Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at Old Galilee at the invitation of local dentist, Dr. C.O. Simpkins, in 1958. King would return to Shreveport in 1962, speaking at Little Union and again at Old Galilee.

Sunday’s unity rally marks the seventh day of demonstrations and vigils in Shreveport in response to the death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police sparked global protests. Demonstrations in Shreveport have also called for accountability from local law enforcement and highlighted cases here that have raised concerns about police policies and behavior.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.