Shreveport family of 5 escapes burning home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A family of five escapes unharmed following a house fire Friday morning in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

The blaze broke out shortly after 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of Baxter St.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, crews received a call about a one-story house on fire with a possible child trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived they performed a quick search and determined that the family of five along with their five dogs made it out of the home safely.

It took 22 firefighters less than 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

SFD officials said the home had heavy smoke and fire damage.

The American Red Cross is working with the family to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.