Shreveport film “Unexpected Modernism: The Weiner Brothers Story” to premiere in April

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A documentary featuring two Shreveport architects will soon be on the big screen.

The film, ‘Unexpected Modernism: The Wiener Brothers Story,’ tells the story of Jewish architects Samuel G. and William B. Wiener, half brothers modernist designs of residential, institutional, and commercial buildings from the 1930s through the 1960s made Shreveport an early hub of International Modernist design in the United States.

“‘Unexpected Modernism’ is an enlightening and long-overdue tribute to two incredible Shreveport architectural trailblazers who made our community among the first American launch sites, of sorts, of the early twentieth-century modernist movement,” Louisiana Architecture Foundation board member and local architect Mischa Farrell said in a released statement Thursday.

“It is our hope that this powerful film will rejuvenate an appreciation for modernist architecture. its prevention in Shreveport, and the priceless contributions of the Wiener brothers.”

Award-winning filmmaker Gregory Kallenburg, is the director of the film and he says the movie is a celebration of Shreveport.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of this film, and to help bring the story of the Wiener brothers to the world,” said Kallenburg.

“Shreveport should be very, very proud of the architectural treasures that are in our city, and the supportive community that helped the Wieners fund their amazing work!”

The documentary will premiere in Shreveport at a red carpet celebration at the Strand Theatre on April 2. There will be a world premiere screening, special guest appearances, and a post-film panel discussion featuring architecture luminaries.

Tickets are on sale now through the Strand Theatre box office. The trailer for the documentary is available on unexpectedmodernism.com.

