Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center now taking in-person sessions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center celebrated its one-year anniversary Wednesday morning.

Since it was launched at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the counseling has been virtual. But their office is now open to clients should they want to come in person.

The Center partners with the United Way of Northwest Louisiana and City of Shreveport to provide free financial counseling to help people with a variety of issues including credit, savings, and homeownership.

Last year, the organization helped 240 clients – reduce debt by more than $300,000 – and save more than $270,000. Presently, the Center has 298 clients.

Rashida Dawson, the Vice President of Financial Stability, said there’s a spike of those ages 21 through 35 who seek financial guidance at the Center, adding Black and African Americans make up most of their clients as well as the female head of household.

The motive behind this one-year-old organization is to provide a way for people who might not be able to afford traditional service, Dawson said.

“Finances is extremely important for all people, so they can build equity; build this environment; build Shreveport, and then they can build things of their own to passed down to their family as well,” she said.