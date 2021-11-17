Home damaged in fire at Candlestick Cir. in southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire and Police Departments are responding to a fire on Candlestick Cir. in southwest Shreveport.

Around 7:44 p.m. on the 9100 block of Candlestick Cir. in Shreveport’s Southwood neighborhood, emergency services were called to the scene and arrived to find a home on fire. Twelve fire department units were on scene to fight the fire as of 8:20 p.m., and 2 police units are also there to assist.

They say the fire started in the kitchen of the single-story home. It also caused damage to the living room and garage. The entire home has sustained smoke damage.

Garage and living room window damage seen from the street at the Candlestick Cir. fire. (Source: KTAL/LMSS staff)

No one was home when the fire started. The neighbors called 911 when they saw the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.