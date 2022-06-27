SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s new Fire Chief was officially sworn in Monday afternoon.

Chief Clarence Reese has served with the Shreveport Fire Department for 20 years. He was selected from a list of 11 candidates by Mayor Adrian Perkins to replace Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton. The City Council unanimously approved his selection in early May.

He previously served as Assistant to the Fire Chief and Public Information Officer.

Perkins said in a statement announcing his decision, “Chief Reese has a vision and plan for the future of the Shreveport Fire Department. His nearly two decades of service displays his commitment to our citizens on a daily basis. Fostering longstanding relationships in the community will be crucial for recruitment efforts and building a stronger department for citizens.”

Reese says one of his top priorities is upgrading the department’s technology.

“Just technology, period. We have to be, I mean, I’m still carrying a pager. It’s 2022 and Shreveport Firemen are still carrying pagers. That’s one of my biggest things I want to get rid of immediately.”

The ceremony was held at Morning Star Baptist Church where Chief Reese Plays Saxophone every Sunday.