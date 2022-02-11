SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board released the Jan. 13 Civil Service exam scores for the Fire Chief candidates on Friday. They are:

Robert Taggart II, Fire Training Officer for the Shreveport Fire Department – 98

Aviation Task Force Coordinator for the Shreveport Fire Department, David Ebarb – 96

Emergency Medical Service Officer Daniel McDonnell, SFD – 96

Shreveport Fire Department Fire Training Officer Christopher Chadwick– 95

Louis Johnson, former Chief of Training for the Shreveport Fire Department – 94

John Hellmers, Former Fire Chief of the Kenner Fire Department – 93

Fire Captain and Emergency Medical Services Supervisor John Prator, SFD – 93

Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief of the SFD, Clarence Reese – 93

Charles Pinkston, IV, SFD’s Chief of Special Operations and Safety – 90

Timothy Williams, Chief of Fire Prevention for the Bastrop Fire Department – 90

SFD Fire Captain Brandon Lee – 88

Substitute Battalion Chief of the Shreveport Fire Department, Joey Presley – 88

Frederick Sanders, Former Assistant to the Fire Chief of the SFD – 85

Shreveport Fire Prevention Officer Larrence Bunton II – 84

SFD Assistant Fire Chief Mark Guastella – 84

Administrative Assistant and Lt. Firefighter of the Terrebonne Parish Fire District #7 and Little Caillou Fire Departments, Amanda Thibodeaux – 83

Brian Watson, Sr., Substitute Assistant Chief of Training for the SFD – 78

Battalion Chief of the Shreveport Fire Department, Roderick Casey – 75

Both test scores and experience are factors for their selection. Anyone who scores a 75 or above on the exam is eligible for the position.

The applicant selected will replace Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton, who was named the new Director of Emergency Management for the Willis-Knighton Health System in November. He served with the department for 28 years before announcing his retirement last September.

Mayor Adrian Perkins named Chief of Training John “J.P.” Lane as substitute chief until the selection process for his replacement is complete. He is the second African American from the Allendale community to serve as the Shreveport Fire Chief. Lane announced at the time he did not intend to remain in the position permanently and did not apply for the opening.