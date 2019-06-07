Shreveport Fire Chief Patricia Dyas retires

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) A pioneer for women, in the Shreveport Fire Department is celebrated Thursday, by those she helped inspire.

Chief Patricia Dyas has had a career filled with many firsts. A retirement celebration was held for her at the Northwest Technical College. People were able to come out and thank her for her dedication to the City of Shreveport.

Chief Dyas is the first woman to serve as fire inspector for the Shreveport Fire Department.

She says, “I am so proud to have achieved what I have achieved. To successfully and bravely survive a lot of things.”

During her 37 years with the fire department she also was the first woman to achieve the rank of captain in fire prevention and is the first black woman to head up a division of the fire department.

