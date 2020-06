SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An early morning has been brought under control by Shreveport Firefighters.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 1700 block of Desoto St. around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

24 firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in eight minutes.

Authorities say the house was vacant, and no injuries are being reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.