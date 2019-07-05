Shreveport fire crews battle early morning house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a west Shreveport home late Friday morning is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the home on Lyba St. just after 11 a.m. and arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the first story of the wood-framed house.

The team first searched to see if anyone was inside, then worked to put out the blaze. When a fire commander noticed flames making their way to the attic, he called for additional crews for more assistance.

According to Assistant Fire Chief John Lane, there were about 30 firefighters on the scene to ensure there were enough to rotate in and out of the firefighters to avoid heat exhaustion.

Lane says the homeowner was not there at the time. While no one was hurt in the flames, a firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for heat-related injuries.

