Shreveport fire crews battle late-night apartment fire

SFD battle a fire that spread to multiple units at the Lakeville Townhomes. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters were on the scene of a multiple apartment fire late Wednesday night that displaced 6 people.

The Shreveport Fire Department received calls of a fire at the Lakeville Townhomes around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of one of the buildings. More firefighters were called to the scene because of how quickly the fire started and spread.

It took 36 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was injured in this fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

The Lakeville management team and local Red Cross are helping to get housing for the 6 occupants that have been displaced due to this fire.