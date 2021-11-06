Shreveport Fire Department battle blaze that destroyed home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire in southwest Shreveport late Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m. emergency services received a call about a fire in the Garden Valley neighborhood of Shreveport along Hwy 171. 8 SFD units and 5 SPD units responded to the scene.

A vacant home on the corner of Dupont and Hearne was engulfed in flames. There was significant damage to the structure, most of the interior was gutted.

The home had been abandoned at the time. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, more information will be updated as it becomes available.