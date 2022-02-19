SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Carolyn Henderson has become the Shreveport Fire Department’s first Black female Deputy Fire Chief.

Chief Carolyn Henderson was sworn in as the Shreveport Fire Department’s first Black female Deputy Fire Chief on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

The 40-year veteran of the department was sworn in Friday, making her promotion from Assistant Chief of C-Shift official.

“I never thought I’d make it to this rank of being a Deputy Fire Chief,” Henderson said. “I was just thinking I was probably going to be a captain, battalion chief, or maybe an assistant. But never thought I’d be here today as a Deputy Fire Chief of Shreveport Fire Department.”

In her new position, which has been dominated by men since the fire department was established in 1837, she will have command and oversight of all three Operation shifts, Chief of Special Operations and Safety, and Chief of Aviation. Her command will reach nearly 550 sworn firefighters.

“This is a historical moment for the Shreveport Fire Department and I am glad I was able to be here and be a part of it,” Chief John Lane said.

“She is a firefighter who has excelled in the fire service and persevered in an occupation generally dominated by males,” Lane said in a statement congratulating Henderson. “She has earned the title of Deputy Fire Chief.”

Henderson graduated from Captain Shreve High School in 1978 and joined the Shreveport Fire Department as a firefighter in 1982. She became a Fire Captain in 1998. By 2007, she had earned an Associate degree from Southern University Shreveport and a Bachelor of business administration at Wiley College.

Henderson became Battalion Fire Chief in 2013 and served as Assistant Fire Chief on the C-Shift from 2018 until her promotion Friday.