Shreveport fire station disinfected after firefighters exposed to COVID-19 patient

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eight Shreveport firefighters are being tested for COVID-19 after they were exposed while treating a patient who has the coronavirus.
According to SFD Assistant Chief Fred Sanders, SFD Station 4 was shut down for thorough disinfection after the exposure was confirmed. A replacement crew of firefighters will take over operations at Station 4 until after the exposed firefighters are tested and quarantine is completed.
SFD Fire Station 4 is on Milam Street and covers the city’s Lakeside neighborhood.
