Shreveport fire station disinfected after firefighters exposed to COVID-19 patient

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport fire station has been temporarily shut down for cleaning and eight firefighters are being tested for COVID-19 after they were exposed while treating a patient who has the coronavirus.

According to SFD Assistant Chief Fred Sanders, a new crew of firefighters will take over operations at Station 4 until after the firefighters are tested and quarantine is completed.

SFD Fire State 4 is on Milam Street and covers the city’s Lakeside neighborhood. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)