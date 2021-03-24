Shreveport Firefighter injured battling early morning house fire

A Shreveport Firefighter received medical treatment after battling an early morning fire in the MLK neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One firefighter is receiving medical treatment after battling a fire in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called to a home on Bonnie Street just after 3:30 Wednesday morning. Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home when first responders arrived.

It took 15 fire units about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

SFD says that one firefighter was transported from the scene for medical treatment. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.