Shreveport firefighters battle 2 house fires in Mooretown, one family displaced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters battled two separate house fires in the Mooretown neighborhood Monday afternoon, leaving one family displaced.

The Shreveport Fire Department says the two fires were reported within an hour of each other. First, firefighters were called to Theo St. just after 3 p.m. and arrived to find flames coming out of the back of the single-story wood-frame house. The home was vacant and had no utilities connected. It took only minutes to get the flames under control, but the house was heavily damaged throughout. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Less than an hour later, at 4:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a home on Palm Road near Stanley Ave. for a report of a fully involved fire. Fire units arrived at the scene at 4:12 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the roof of the single-story home. The fire department says that fire was brought under control within eleven minutes with the efforts of 18 firefighters and seven fire units.

The family of five, along with two pets, was able to escape unharmed before firefighters arrived, but the home was heavily damaged and has been deemed a total loss. SFD says the Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the family.

There were no injuries of firefighters or citizens at either fire. The cause of each is under investigation, but the fire department says Chief Scott Wolverton wants to remind to all residents to practice good fire safety as the temperatures drop and people start using space heaters more: Remember space heaters need space, maintain a 3-foot clear area around the heater. Also, plug the space heater directly into an electric outlet and never use an extension cord.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.