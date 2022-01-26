SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department was able to put out the flames that threatened a South Lakeshore home late Wednesday night.

Around 8:42 p.m. SFD received an emergency call to the South Lakeshore neighborhood near Caddo Lake. When firefighters arrived the attic of the home on the 3800 block of Michigan Blvd. was on fire. When KTAL NBC 6 crews arrived the attic was billowing smoke but the firefighters had brought the flames under control.

Everyone made it safely out of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.