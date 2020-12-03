Shreveport Firefighters battle overnight fire at vacant home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters were called to a house fire in the St. Vincent neighborhood Wednesday night.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen when firefighters arrived at the two-story house near the intersection of Kings Highway and Samford Avenue at 9:14 p.m. It took 24 firefighters nearly 25 minutes to get the fire under control. No injures were reported.

SFD says that the house was vacant at the time and had no utilities connected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.