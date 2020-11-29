Shreveport firefighters investigating chimney fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators are looking into what caused a chimney fire in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, at 10:29 a.m. firefighters responded to the 800 block of Thora Avenue for a possible chimney fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 10:32 a.m., they say they could see smoke coming from the chimney of a two-story home.

It took 24 firefighters and roughly 45 minutes to control the blaze. It is unknown if anyone was in the home or injured in the fire.

SFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.