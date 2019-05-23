Shreveport firefighters kick off Fill the Boot campaign for MDA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters kicked off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign Thursday morning to support the local Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The fundraising drive raises critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Firefighters hit the streets with boots in hand to ask pedestrians, drivers, customers and anyone who passes by to make a donation to MDA. The campaign will continue for about six weekends, starting Memorial Day.

Bossier City firefighters did the boot drive this past weekend and the Texarkana, Arkansas Fire Department is also doing their boot drive this Memorial Day weekend.

