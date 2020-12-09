Shreveport firefighters on scene of house fire on Spring Lake Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are looking into what caused a house to catch on fire in Shreveport’s Spring Lake neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. about a house being on fire on Spring Lake Drive. When they showed up at the scene, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic of a home.

Three people who were inside of the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely. SFD says the fire required the help of more than 30 firefighters.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.