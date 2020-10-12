Firefighters rescue victim from W. Shreveport apartment fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a victim from an apartment fire early Monday morning in West Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the fire at the Greenwood Villa Apartment complex in the 4440 Danny R Wimberley Drive at 6:33 a.m.

The first crews arrived within five minutes and reported light smoke coming from one of the townhouse apartments, according to SFD. They had learned while they were on their way that there might be someone still inside on the second floor. The fire department says firefighters were able to get in and immediately found the victim, who was treated on-scene for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and taken to a local hospital.

It took 26 firefighters 19 minutes to bring the blaze under control and SFD says they were able to contain the flames to one unit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.