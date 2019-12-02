Shreveport firefighters respond to multiple afternoon fires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Shreveport Fire Department was called to extinguish two unrelatable blazes this Sunday afternoon damaging two wood-frame residential homes.

According to SFD, they were called to the 100 block of East Boulevard Street at 1:50 p.m. Fire engine 7 was the first unit on the scene and saw smoke visible from the second floor of the home. They entered through the front door to extinguish the blaze.

SFD says there was only one occupant home during the blaze and she escaped unharmed. According to the release the Red Cross was contacted for temporary sheltering.

The fire became under control by SFD within 14 minutes

Shortly after, SFD says they responded to a blaze at a vacant residence within the 200 block of Olive Avenue at 3:37 p.m.

According to SFD, Fire engine 7 was the first on the scene and reported light smoke visible from the rear of the residence. SFD entered through the rear door, after eight minutes the fire was extinguished and placed under control.

No injuries have been reported. The fires are still under investigation.