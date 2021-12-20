Shreveport firefighters set up honor guard for Bossier firefighter who died while on duty

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters set up trucks with crossed ladders on Monday morning to honor a brother from across the river who died Saturday after being injured on duty at the South Bossier Fire District No. 2 station.

South Bossier firefighter Jesse Henry, 28, suffered injuries while doing maintenance on a fire truck Saturday at the station. Although he was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment, he later died.

On Monday, a contingent of Bossier first responders, police, Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police drove through the crossed ladders as they escorted Henry’s body out of town as it was being taken to Arkansas where an autopsy will be performed.

Jesse Henry and his daughter Karmen (Photo courtesy Gofundme)

According to the South Bossier Fire Dist. No. 2 Facebook Page, Henry was working on an apparatus tire on a fire truck when it blew up.

A friend, Greg Washington, on Saturday set up a GoFundMe account to help Henry’s family with funeral expenses and to benefit Henry’s young daughter, Karmen.

As of Monday morning, $14,000 had been collected.