Shreveport garbage collection changes in effect for Fourth of July holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport residents can expect some changes in the garbage collection schedule for the Fourth of July holiday.

Next week there will be changes made to the City of Shreveport Solid Waste and Recycling pick up dates.

Due to the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, July 4, there will be a revised

schedule for Monday, June 29 – Friday, July 3:

Monday, June 29 – No change in garbage and recycling collections.

Tuesday, June 30 – No change in garbage and recycling collections.

Wednesday, July 1 – Thursday’s garbage and recycling will be collected.

Thursday, July 2 – Friday’s garbage and recycling will be collected.

Friday, July 3 (City Holiday) – No garbage or recycling will be collected.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

No bulk collections will be scheduled for this week. All heavy items called in will be scheduled for a future collection day. If you need additional information or would like to request a heavy/bulk item pick up, please call the Solid Waste Office at (318) 673-6300.

The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility will be open on Friday, July 3. For more information about this facility call (318) 925-3500.

