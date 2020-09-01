Shreveport garbage collection changes in effect for Labor day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents can expect some changes in the garbage collection schedule for the Labor day holiday.

Next week there will be changes made to the City of Shreveport Solid Waste and Recycling pick-up dates.

Due to the Labor Day Holiday on Monday, September 7, 2020, there will be a change in the

garbage and recycling collection schedules. Below you will find the revised schedule:

Monday, Sept. 7 – No garbage or recycling will be collected today.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Monday’s garbage and recycling will be collected.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be collected.

Thursday, Sept. 10 – No change in garbage and recycling collections.

Friday, Sept. 11 – No change in garbage and recycling collections.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:



No bulk collections will be scheduled for this week. All heavy items called in will be scheduled

for a future collection day. If you need additional information or would like to request a heavy

item (bulk) pick up, please call the Solid Waste Office at (318) 673-6300.



The Woolworth Road Regional Solid Waste Facility will be open on Monday,

September 7th. For more information about this facility, you may call (318) 925-3500.

