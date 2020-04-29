Shreveport Geek’d Con 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2020 Geek’d Con has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled to take place August 21-23.

“This week, at the advisement of LDH officials, we have moved to cancel Geek’d Con 2020,” said Greg Atoms.

“This decision was not made lightly. It was not made without stress, and constant scrambling to make every possible decision fit the situation as best we could. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience and further disruption of life as we’ve come to know it lately. But these decisions are made with the safety and health of YOU, as well as our guests, our artists, our sponsors, and our staff above anything else,” says Atoms.

According to their Facebook post, Geek’d Con 2021 dates have already been set to take place August 13-15.

“We are working hard to secure as many of our announced 2020 guests as possible for the 2021 event,” said Atoms

