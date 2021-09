SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A Shreveport grandmother spent her Sunday afternoon praying for students, staff, and faculty members after a violent week at Southwood High School.

In her post, she mentioned it was a command from God and all she can do is pray that students have a peaceful week.

This comes hours before a 14-year-old student was arrested early Monday morning in connection with a social media post about gun violence at Southwood High School.