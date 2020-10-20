The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Shreveport Green partners with Ochsner LSU to give away free COVID-19 kits to the public

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in Caddo and surrounding parishes have an opportunity to receive free COVID-19 kits to help them reduce the spread of the virus.

The kits are made by volunteers and members of the Shreveport Green Neighborhood & Education program. The volunteers will also help pack the kits for the public.

The group received a grant from Capital One in their efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus this coming fall and winter season. They want to educate people about how to avoid getting the virus and how to keep from spreading it.

“They’re putting together information to help citizens learn about the disease, how to fight the disease, how to recognize the symptoms,” explained Shreveport Green Neighborhood and Education Program Director Casaundra Calloway. “We are also giving them disinfecting spray, masks, disposable gloves, and hand sanitizer.”

The group has partnered with the Ochsner LSU for all of the information on how to help keep the virus from spreading and other helpful tips.

The free kits will be distributed at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Community center on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. Calloway says out of the 225 Kits that are made it will be a first-come, first-serve basis.

