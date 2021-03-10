Shreveport Green to hold free drive-thru tarp giveaway Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Green announced they will be holding a drive-thru tarp giveaway event from 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday in the Sear’s parking lot on the ground level of Mall St. Vincent.
Shreveport Green Neighborhood & Education Program along with other agencies will hand out 100 roadway safety kits containing:
- A tarp
- Bungee cords
- Information on safe travel and other freebies
Shreveport Green says the purpose of the event is to educate drivers on the dangers of traveling with overloaded and uncovered bulk items in pickup trucks and hauling trailers and on ways to reduce accidents and litter along roadways
