SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in west Shreveport was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday night.

Crews responded to the scene on the 5900 block of 2nd St. just before 8:30 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the single-story home. Firefighters entered through the front door and managed to put out the blaze, but the back of the home sustained extensive damage.

It took 21 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

One person was home at the time but escaped without any injuries. They will live with relatives until the house can be repaired.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.