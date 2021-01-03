Shreveport home suffers heavy damage in Sunday morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local home sustained heavy damage when it caught fire late Sunday morning, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

It took Shreveport firefighters only four minutes to reach a residential fire in the 1400 block of Righway Avenue Sunday morning.

When they arrived at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, SFD firefighters reported the single-story wood frame home had heavy flames and smoke coming from its left side and front window.

The home’s lone occupant was able to escape unharmed, and firefighters entered the home through the front door, locating and extinguished the fire.

It took the efforts of 15 firefighters, five fire units around three minutes to bring the blaze under control. The house received heavy damage to a front room the residence.

SFD fire investigators determine the cause of fires, and this one possibly started in an electrical outlet.