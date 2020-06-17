Shreveport honors sanitation workers during National Waste & Recycling Workers Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Green and the City of Shreveport are asking residents to join in and celebrate the sanitation and recycling workers in the area as part of National Waste & Recycling Workers Week.

“We consider the sanitation workers as one of our most valuable partners and as environmental champions! We’d like to show how much we appreciate them in helping to keep our communities clean and healthy,” Shreveport Green Neighborhood & Education Program coordinator Casaundra Calloway said in a statement Wednesday.

Source: Public Works breakfast

Activities planned for that week include:

A proclamation by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and a personal thank you to workers

Signs created by citizens expressing their appreciation which will be delivered to the workers.

Refreshments provided by Shreveport Green for 120 workers, made possible by a Capital One grant allowing groups to be acknowledged for their work to improve Shreveport communities and the environment.

Citizens are asked to give a thank-you card, note, bottled water or Gatorade to their garbage and recycling workers on their pickup day during this week.

National Waste & Recycling Workers Week, formerly known as National Garbage Man Day, began in 2012 as a one-day holiday. The popularity of the activities grew and now it is celebrated for a week.

Source: Public Works breakfast

The holiday founded by John Arwood, CEO of Arwood Waste in Jacksonville, Fla. He teamed up with the Solid Waste Association of North America to bring national attention to how dangerous the job is and how important the service is to Americans.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.