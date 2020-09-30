Horseshoe Casino donates food to hurricane Laura survivors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Horseshoe Casino is assisting with hurricane relief by donating food to families in Southwest Louisiana.

Since many restaurants in the casino are still closed due to the pandemic they’re donating about $45,000 worth of food.

Horseshoe Casino officials said they’re still limited on what foods they can serve. Instead, they’ve decided to donate frozen and non-perishable food items: catfish, crab legs, sausage, tilapia, steak, and more.

Wednesday morning, hundreds of food boxes were loaded into a truck. Cisco and Fresh Co. are two of the vendors that will deliver the food.

“I think right now, as you think about hurricane relief and just what these people are going through in Southwest Louisiana it’s just one more meal and one more thing they don’t have to worry about when it comes to feeding their family,” said Shelli Murphy, Horseshoe Public Relations Manager.

Due to COVID-19 restricts horseshoe isn’t accepting any food donations from the public.; However, local food banks like Northwest Louisiana are always looking for donations.

