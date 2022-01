SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has welcomed their first baby of 2022.

Matilda Marie Maxine Hullaby was born at 12:18 am at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center, the hospital says. She weighs seven pounds and is 19 inches long.

According to the hospital, the mother and baby are doing just fine.