Shreveport hosts inaugural Praise in the Parking Lot event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents brought praise and worship to the parking lot Saturday evening.

Hundreds of people gathered in the parking of the Louisiana State Fairgrounds for a fundraising event for Community 365. The organization’s initiative is to bring racial reconciliation to the city of Shreveport.

“The only thing that can ease pressure is praise. So we’re here to give God our praise even in the midst of a pandemic in a safe way,” said Charles Johnson, Shreveport Pastor.

The concert had gospel artists from all over the country here to perform. People mostly stayed in their cars and wore masks when they got out.

“Wonderful, awesome! It’s a great concert. I’m loving it. I’m loving it. It’s one of the best in the city,” said Pamela Walker, Shreveport Resident.

This was the first year for this event. Our Reporter and Anchor Marquel Sennett was the host.

