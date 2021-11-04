Shreveport hotel clerk arrested, accused of using customer’s debit card

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An employee at a local hotel was accused of using a customer’s bank card to make unauthorized transactions.

Steven Cook Jr., 30, is accused of using a customer’s debit card to pay for rooms at the Merryton Inn that he worked at. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the illegal debit card activity was detected by the previous customer and reported to the hotel.

Cook is also accused of manipulating the hotel’s management system to allow guests to stay at the hotel for free.

Cook was already in the Caddo Correctional Center on unrelated charges when the new charges of credit card fraud by persons authorized to provide goods and services and misdemeanor theft were added.