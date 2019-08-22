Shreveport house on fire for the third time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire crews were called to the Queensborough neighborhood on reports of a house fire for the third time in two days.

Officials were first called to the home on Darien Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called 911.

Fire crews were called again later in the day after more reports of smoke coming from the same home.

Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. fire crews were called back to the same house, now completely engulfed in flames for a third time.

The homeowner was not in the house during the second and third time of the fire.

Shreveport fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and no one was hurt.

