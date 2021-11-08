Shreveport Housing Authority CEO makes history with second term

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officer of the Housing Authority of Shreveport, Bobby Collins has been re-elected to a second term.

Collins is the first president of the Louisiana Housing Council (LHC) who is going to serve two consecutive terms. He has also been appointed to the Board of Governors for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO), after serving as Housing Chair of the Southwest Regional Chapter of NAHRO. Additionally, he is a trustee on the National Board of Ethics and Credentialing Committee and has now been elected Chairman of that committee for NAHRO, HACS said in a release.

“I am truly honored and grateful that my peers have chosen me to serve in these positions,” Collins said. “I work to be an advocate for affordable housing throughout our city, state and nation, and I try to use the relationships in each of these roles to ensure that I promote this primary basic need for our citizens.”

Collins led an effort in Caddo Parish to ensure that residents receive the necessary federal funds to maintain shelter for their families due to many families having housing insecurities from the pandemic. His leadership is applauded throughout the nation for innovative initiatives that led to the transformation of affordable housing in Shreveport.

“I could not do this work without the support of our staff and Commissioners at the Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport and all the Shreveport community partners that work together to make it possible to help create housing opportunities for those in need,” Collins said.