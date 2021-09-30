Shreveport kicks off Red River Revel this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River Revel is set to kick off Saturday, once again filling downtown Shreveport with local food, art, and music.

The 45th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival opens October 2 and will continue through October 10, showcasing more than 80 artists, music performances on two stages, food vendors, and fun activities in the children’s area. The event takes place in Festival Plaza at 101 Crockett St. Shreveport, LA 71101.

Red River Festival Hours:

Monday – Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Revel admission

Free Admission

Monday All Day (11:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.)

Tuesday – Friday 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Every Day to military and first responders with valid ID and children 12 & under when accompanied by an adult

$5: General Admission

Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sundays 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesdays – Fridays 5:30 p.m. – close

$10: 9-Day Reveler Pass

Pay once and get in every day with your own Reveler Pass