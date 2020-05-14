Shreveport law firm gives away thousands of masks to community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys gave away free masks during a drive-thru event Wednesday to help those in the Shreveport community remain safe and follow the recommended guidelines set by the CDC.

The law firm hosted a drive-thru giveaway for citizens to pick them up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Alpha Media Radio Station on 208 N. Thomas Road in Shreveport. About 2,000 masks were given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Opal Marshall, someone who received a masked from the law firm, says the mask is a need for someone her age.

“Oh I need it, I’m going on 80 years old, so I really need it,” said Marshall

“I think the older people should get them if nobody else gets them to protect themselves. I thank you so much for them.”

Louisiana will begin reopening Friday, May 15 and many citizens will need masks to protect themselves against the virus. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

