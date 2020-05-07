Shreveport law firm giving away free face masks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is giving away free masks to help those in the Shreveport community remain safe and follow the recommended guidelines set by the CDC.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

“There is a need, a desperate need, and we want to help our community in any way we can,” said Gordon McKernan.

McKernan says his firm was able to obtain 2,000 masks and they are hosting a “drive-thru” giveaway for individuals to pick them up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at the Alpha Media Radio Station, 208 N. Thomas Road in Shreveport. First-come, first-served.

