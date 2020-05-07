The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

Shreveport law firm giving away free face masks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is giving away free masks to help those in the Shreveport community remain safe and follow the recommended guidelines set by the CDC. 

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

“There is a need, a desperate need, and we want to help our community in any way we can,” said Gordon McKernan. 

McKernan says his firm was able to obtain 2,000 masks and they are hosting a “drive-thru” giveaway for individuals to pick them up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at the Alpha Media Radio Station, 208 N. Thomas Road in Shreveport. First-come, first-served.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss