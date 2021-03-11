Shreveport leaders set to detail Port City Fest plans as host of Bayou Classic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city leaders are set to share details Thursday about Port City Fest activities and events planned for the weekend in conjunction with the Bayou Classic coming up in April.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The 47th annual matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University is set for Saturday, April 17 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. It was initially postponed to the spring of 2021 after SWAC announced the postponement of football in July 2020 due to the pandemic and later moved to Shreveport because of renovation work at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

At the time, Bayou Classic organizers said the plan was to replicate activities and events leading up to the game. The goal is to keep the same vibe as if the game were being held in New Orleans.

Tickets are limited and on sale at mybayouclassic.com as well as at both university ticket offices. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Just like it is every year, the game will be televised. More details regarding the Bayou Classic are expected to be released Thursday.

The last time the game was played in Shreveport was in 1973. Grambling won 19-14. It was moved to New Orleans the next year and became the Bayou Classic.

The last time the Bayou Classic was not played in New Orleans was in 2005, due to Hurricane Katrina.

Southern won last year’s Bayou Classic 30-28.