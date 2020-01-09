Shreveport leaders share ‘smart’ plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport is getting “smarter” using technology to attract businesses and enhance community services.

The city’s mayor and chief technology officer met with residents in a public forum Wednesday night.

“We want to work in conjunction with the public,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “We want to educate the public about what is going on, and we eed their suppor to not just roll out what we’ve done thus far, but roll out much more in the future.”

The city leaders answered questions about the proposed plans that would help take Shreveport into 2020 and beyond.

“A smart city’s not about the tech gadgets,” said Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson. “It’s about using the technology to create efficiencies to empower our staff, increase quality of life for our citizens, and then also lower costs.”

Those plans include deploying tech tools and computers that fit in the palm of your hand.

“They’re $65 machines that we can put on a pole, power, give network access to across the city…and now we have an air sensor, now we hae a traffic counter,” said Hanson.

Once installed, the computers will be able to relay data quickly, which would enhance efficiencies and allow community concerns to be addressed much faster.

“Helping our police department and making sure they get up on platforms like FirstNet, so they can run license plates at the speed of high-speed internet rather than the dial-up that we had before,” said Perkins.

City recreation centers will be receiving 125 learning platforms where folks can gain the knowledge necessary to program the small computers, or Raspberry Pi microcontrollers. City leaders said these skills will make Shreveport more appealing to businesses looking for a more tech-savvy workforce.

“If you don’t adopt technology, they’ll just blow by you,” said Perkins. “And, now is a very important time for mid-size cities like Shreveport.”

Some residents are excited about the focus on the future.

“We want to make it smarter, we want to make it better to save money, to do all of that,” said Neil Johnson. “And, I absolutely support it.”

Hanson said he’s still looking into plans to enable a city-wide WiFi network. He said once that’s live, they’ll be able to activate these devices.

