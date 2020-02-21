Shreveport library considered as home for future satellite law school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Downtown Shreveport is under consideration to be the home of a future satellite law school.

Representatives from the Southern University System toured the Shreve Memorial Library Main Branch Thursday.

John Tuttle, the executive director says the fourth floor of the library is vacant. And the building already has a law library and resources needed for law students.

“We’re the perfect match and we hope it all works out, to be honest with you we would love to see a new clientele for this library and it would help revitalize downtown,” said Tuttle.

“This has been an opportunity for us to talk about what existing assets that we have that we can repurpose for a potential law school or satellite law school,” Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson said Thursday.

The Louisiana Board of Regents decided against building a new law school in Shreveport Wednesday. But Commissioner Steven Jackson is looking to open a satellite campus in partnership with Southern University.

