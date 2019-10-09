Shreveport liquor store dispute settled

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A dispute over a liquor store opening in Shreveport’s Highland community was settled at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The council approved Bernie Woods opening the liquor store on Kings Hwy and Gilbert Dr.

“I have a record to stand on,” said Woods. “I’ve been in the liquor business for 11 years. I have never, ever, ever got one citation. I have never sold to a minor. I have never closed late. I never opened on Sunday when it was against the law.”

It passed with the council adding a provision to reduce business hours. The vote took place more than five hours into the meeting, after many comments expressing opposition to the business.

